Fundraiser for the United Cajun Navy Seacor search efforts

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - From afar, they might look like an ordinary pair of boots but take a few steps closer, and you quickly realize there’s nothing ordinary about this pair.
“The white boots are kinda symbolic of our shrimp industry, our oil field industry,” she said. “We even call them here the Cameron Reebok’s or the Cajun Reebok’s,” said Kayla White, a hairstylist at Belle Ame Studio.
“Bring them home” and “LA strong” are just some of the phrases White drew on the boots.
“I just did a design on all four sides, so that people will see, you know, automatically this is for something, this means something, this represents something,” she said.
The purpose behind the boots? To raise funds to help in the United Cajun Navy’s continued search efforts for the 7 unaccounted crew members from the April 13th capsizing of a Seacor Power lift boat.
“The videos and images of the volunteers and the families was absolutely heartbreaking,” she said. “Their cries for help just really broke my heart.”
Helping Southwest Louisiana in hard times, White says the United Cajun Navy has answered the community’s cries for help before. She says now it’s time to answer theirs.
“The money is going towards fueling boats, planes, ATVs, feeding volunteers, giving water out, and just helping to keep everything running,” she said. “It’s 100% nonprofit. Everything that is remaining will go to the families.”
She’s now hoping businesses and others in the community will join in the fundraising effort.
“It would be great just see a community effort in showing the support in bringing these men back home to their families,” she said.
White says you don’t need to be a client of the salon to donate funds. You can stop in and use the white boots as a drop-off station.
“There are methods of digital donations. United Cajun Navy has Venmo and PayPal set up, which can be found on the Facebook page as well.”
White did say if you want to help but cannot make a monetary donation, The United Cajun Navy is looking for volunteers to help with the search effort.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.