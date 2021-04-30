FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms possible this morning, widespread rain returns for Sunday

Make sure to go grab the rain gear as you head out to the door this morning with the chances of showers and storms increasing as we head towards the middle to late morning hours, before they will slowly drop into the afternoon and evening. Once again the warm and muggy start is back as temperatures are sitting in the lower to middle 70′s, with dew points remaining in the lower 70′s. Models are showing that as the storms near Southwest Louisiana that they begin a weakening trend and begin to fizzle out, so that is something we will have to watch closely to see if it plays out. With any of these storms heavy rainfall is the primary concern with gusty winds and small hail also possible, but the chances of severe weather are definitely on the low end. Highs this afternoon manage to reach the upper 70′s to near 80 despite little to no sunshine.