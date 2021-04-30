FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms possible this morning, widespread rain returns for Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - So far this morning most of us are staying dry as the shower and storm activity remains off to our west across eastern portions of Texas, but as we move over the next several hours a slow moving front will bring us the potential for a few showers and storms. The unsettled pattern looks to continue as we head into the weekend with showers and storms late Saturday, but the threat for more widespread rain and some locally heavy moves back in for Sunday.
Make sure to go grab the rain gear as you head out to the door this morning with the chances of showers and storms increasing as we head towards the middle to late morning hours, before they will slowly drop into the afternoon and evening. Once again the warm and muggy start is back as temperatures are sitting in the lower to middle 70′s, with dew points remaining in the lower 70′s. Models are showing that as the storms near Southwest Louisiana that they begin a weakening trend and begin to fizzle out, so that is something we will have to watch closely to see if it plays out. With any of these storms heavy rainfall is the primary concern with gusty winds and small hail also possible, but the chances of severe weather are definitely on the low end. Highs this afternoon manage to reach the upper 70′s to near 80 despite little to no sunshine.
For the weekend the unsettled pattern will continue with rain chances remaining low for Saturday morning with the possibility of storms returning later in the afternoon into the evening ahead of our next system. Highs stay steady in the upper 70′s to near 80 for both Saturday and Sunday as clouds hang tough with little sunshine in the forecast. If you need to do anything outdoors Saturday is definitely the day to do so as it will be the driest with rain chances returning late Saturday and then lasting right on into Sunday. Some of this rainfall could be heavy locally and cause some street flooding if it comes down hard enough at one time.
A slight break in the rain returns for Monday as we are in between systems, but don’t get used to the dry weather because the rain and storms make a comeback for Tuesday and Wednesday with our next frontal system. The active weather pattern continues as we head into the middle of next week with showers and storms finally coming to an end by Wednesday afternoon as an area of high pressure will help to dry us out a little. Temperatures are steady next week with highs in the lower to middle 80′s each day. For now keep the rain gear handy and as always the KPLC First Alert Weather App. Have a great Friday and weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
