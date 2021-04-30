First Alert Forecast: Off and on periods of rain this weekend...

The forecast for the weekend remains very uncertain even at this late hour, but there is little doubt we will see rain part of the time. The question is really on the timing of the rain and the coverage. Saturday will likely begin dry, but scattered showers are possible anytime through the day. Some of the short-term computer models that handle these patterns well are split on if we see at all! So it is possible that we may get through much of the day without rain. But I feel it would be best to plan on indoor activities and if the weather does cooperate you can always go outside!