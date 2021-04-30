First Alert Forecast: Off and on periods of rain this weekend...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected we saw widespread rain across Southwest Louisiana Friday, though most of it has come to an end now with only light rain lingering in some areas. I expect the rain chance to remain low overnight with only a 30% chance of a few isolated showers through daylight Saturday morning. Temperatures will remain warm and humid with lows only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.
The forecast for the weekend remains very uncertain even at this late hour, but there is little doubt we will see rain part of the time. The question is really on the timing of the rain and the coverage. Saturday will likely begin dry, but scattered showers are possible anytime through the day. Some of the short-term computer models that handle these patterns well are split on if we see at all! So it is possible that we may get through much of the day without rain. But I feel it would be best to plan on indoor activities and if the weather does cooperate you can always go outside!
Sunday has a higher rain chance and that is due to the upper level low that has been to our west the last several days finally weakening and moving across SWLA. Once again the question for Sunday is more on the timing of the rain, but less so on the coverage. Meaning I expect more widespread rains for Sunday.
We will get into a slightly drier pattern for Monday with only a 20% chance of rain and highs will reach the low 80s.
The next cold front will begin to approach our area Tuesday and thus the rain chance climbs to 40% and will remain there into Wednesday. We should see a drier setup for the end of the week and likely some very nice weather for Mother’s Day weekend! Obviously that could change, so monitor our forecast for updates.
Definitely plan to check the radar frequently over the weekend, and remember you can do that by using the KPLC First Alert Weather App available here: www.kplctv.com/apps
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
