Family of Vinton man missing nearly 41 days seeking answers

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - A Vinton family is wrenching with fear over what could have happened to their loved one. They haven’t seen him in well over a month.
Friday marks 41 days since anyone has seen or heard from 67-year-old Douglas Crawford. His son and daughter-in-law say this is out of his character, and they just want to increase awareness about his case.
”And the fact that he can’t talk because he had throat cancer. He writes everything down. If he’s hurt out there somewhere, he can’t yell for help. He can’t,” said daughter-in-law Katrina Crawford.
March 20, was the last day Crawford’s family saw him. Since then, they’ve missed quality time and even celebrating his birthday.
”Through all this, there’s never been a silver alert put out on him. I don’t feel anybody his age with a disability, especially not being able to speak, shouldn’t have some kind of alert put out when they go missing,” said son Jason Crawford. “We need answers - 41 days - enough’s enough. I want my dad home.”
Jason Crawford says since the Vinton Police Department started investigating the case, they’ve gotten some answers but not enough to bring his dad home.
“The [solo] detective is working hard but Vinton is a small town with limited resources. The only help we’ve had looking for daddy is volunteers and us,” Jason Crawford said.
This week, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist with the case and are speaking with several persons of interest who may have seen Crawford shortly before his disappearance.
”If we could just get a lead of where he could possibly be, that would be so helpful. The littlest thing could bring us right to him,” Katrina Crawford said.
“Your heart and your gut tell you a lot, and I just want to find him but I need help,” said Jason Crawford.
At this time, Vinton Police say there’s no evidence to suggest foul play. One of the last locations Crawford was seen was in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 90.
Crawford is unable to speak due to a past medical procedure which left a deep, round scar on his neck. According to his family, Crawford communicates using a notepad and pen and usually wears a covering over his scar.
Anyone with information about Crawford’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vinton Police Department at 337-589-3561 or email Det. David Lyons at dlyons@cityofvinton.com
