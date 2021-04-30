COVID-19 in SWLA: April 30, 2021

By KPLC Digital Team | April 30, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 1:26 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.

Region 5 reported 1,475 new cases in April, the lowest number of new cases in a month this year. Forty-two COVID-19 deaths were reported in Region 5 in April.

The 31 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported on Friday is the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 5 since mid-November.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 689 new cases.

· 6 new deaths.

· 320 patients hospitalized (12 more than previous update).

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 52 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 31 patients hospitalized (4 fewer than previous update).

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 40 new cases.

· 1 new death.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases (2 removed).

· 0 new deaths.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 6 new cases.

· 1 new death.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

OAKDALE FCC

· 4 active cases among inmates.

· 1 active case among staff members.

