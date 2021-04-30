COVID-19 in SWLA: April 30, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.
Region 5 reported 1,475 new cases in April, the lowest number of new cases in a month this year. Forty-two COVID-19 deaths were reported in Region 5 in April.
The 31 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported on Friday is the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 5 since mid-November.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 689 new cases.
· 6 new deaths.
· 320 patients hospitalized (12 more than previous update).
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 52 new cases.
· 2 new deaths.
· 31 patients hospitalized (4 fewer than previous update).
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 40 new cases.
· 1 new death.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases (2 removed).
· 0 new deaths.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 3 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 5 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 6 new cases.
· 1 new death.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 4 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
OAKDALE FCC
· 4 active cases among inmates.
· 1 active case among staff members.
