Barbe, Iowa softball advances to championship game

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana will have a pair of chances to bring home a state title this season as Barbe High School and Iowa High School each advanced to the state title game in their respective classes. Also in play was Rosepine, but the Lady Eagles would drop a heartbreaker in extra innings, 1-0.
BARBE 6, PINEVILLE 3
The Lady Bucs return to Class 5A’s biggest stage for the second time in as many tries after their downed No. 7 Pineville, 6-3. Following a 2-0 lead in the first inning, the Lady Bucs would give up a run in three consecutive innings to Pineville to trail 3-2 in the fourth. Nyjah Fontenot’s two-RBI single in the bottom of the inning would give Barbe the lead again for good.
The third-seeded Lady Bucs will take on No. 5 Airline at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Barbe is aiming for their fifth state title in school history and their first since 1997.
IOWA 11, GRANT 5
The Lady Jackets would use a big second inning en route to a dominating 11-5 semifinal win over top-seeded Grant. The victory sends Iowa to its first-ever title game appearance.
In the big second inning, the fourth-seeded Lady Jackets would get a pair of two-run home runs from Kamryn Howard and Calee Guillory to help Iowa plate all eight runs with two outs.
Iowa will take on No. 3 Jena for the Class 3A title at 11:00 a.m.
DOYLE 1, ROSEPINE 0 F/8 INN
The three seed, Rosepine, once again got a dominant effort in the circle from Chloe Bennett, but it wasn’t enough as No. 2 Doyle downed the Lady Eagles in extra innings, 1-0. Bennet spun a gem as she allowed a single run on five hits while striking out 16 of her 22 recorded outs.
Doyle would get a double in the eighth inning and would score the walk-off on a single to center to eliminate Rospine.
