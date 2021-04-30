Barbe, Iowa softball advances to championship game

The Lady Bucs return to Class 5A’s biggest stage for the second time in as many tries after their downed No. 7 Pineville, 6-3. Following a 2-0 lead in the first inning, the Lady Bucs would give up a run in three consecutive innings to Pineville to trail 3-2 in the fourth. Nyjah Fontenot’s two-RBI single in the bottom of the inning would give Barbe the lead again for good.