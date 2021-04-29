Sulphur woman charged with second-degree murder in January shooting death of boyfriend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman has been formally charged in the January 2021 shooting death of her boyfriend.
A grand jury on Thursday returned a charge of second-degree murder against Kerri Seeney Monic, 32.
Monic is accused of shooting to death 43-year-old William Saul Clark on Walker Road in Carlyss on Jan. 21.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office officials said in January that Monic initially said she was not home when the incident occurred, but admitted later that she shot Clark during an argument.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.