Sports person of the week - Karagan Howard

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was 2012 the last time the purple and gold of Iowa was on the diamond of the state tournament.
“I feel like we’re ready. I feel like we’re ready to hold that state trophy up,” said senior outfielder Karagan Howard.
And Senior out-fielder Karagan Howard has been one of the most vocal in this year’s success.
“Karagan’s the one you can always count on to be a leader, to get the job done. To make sure everybody is doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” said head coach Kenzie Singletary. “Here in the last few games, the last few weeks of practice you could just see something in her eye, you could see the fight that she’s not ready for the season to end and I knew that she would make sure that we were going to get the job done.”
Howard was a key factor in the Yellowjackets 2-1 quarterfinal win against Iota. The Jones College signee holds a 714 batting average this postseason and 25 career bombs.
“My main goal for that game was just to lead by example and get the job done early,” Howard said.
“The whole postseason. All three games that we’ve played thus far she’s just been huge,” said Singletary. “She’s gotten timely hits and her batting average shows it you know her batting average is 700 right now for the postseason.”
As far as the tournament, Howard says she and her team are ready to raise that state trophy.
“We’re going to do everything we can to get to that state championship,” Howard added.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.