Panthers trade QB Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos for sixth-round pick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft Wednesday.
The move clears the way for new quarterback Sam Darnold to work “without any kind of cloud over his head or doubt about his status.” The Panthers traded three picks (including a second- and fourth-rounder next year) for the 23-year-old Darnold earlier in April
Bridgewater, 28, started 15 games for the Panthers in 2020, missing one with a knee injury.
He threw for 3,733 yards in 2020, and his 69.1 completion percentage ranked fifth in the league among regular starters. He had 15 touchdowns on the season.
Bridgewater was 5-0 as a starter in New Orleans in 2019 before signing a the three-year deal with the Panthers last offseason.
He won the NFL’s 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, given annually to a player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.
With this trade, the Panthers now have eight picks in the 2021 NFL Draft (eighth overall, 39th, 73rd, 113th, 151st, 191st, 193rd, 222nd).
