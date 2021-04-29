McNeese’s Feazell becomes eighth Cowboy to enter the transfer portal

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Just a few weeks after first-year McNeese coach John Aiken wrapped up his 2021 signing class, the centerpiece of the 2020 team, Keyshawn Feazell, announced he’s entered his name into the transfer portal. In a different approach than most, Feazell didn’t publicly announce his plan to transfer on his social media pages, although he retweeted a report that he had entered the portal.
Feazell has the option to remain at McNeese and withdraw his name.
“Keyshawn is just testing the waters to see the options he has available for him in the portal. We’re still hopeful [he’ll return],” said Aiken. “He came in here today and told us that he was still a Cowboy, but he just wanted to see what was out there. Obviously, we would love to have him, and right now, we are keeping his scholarship until we need to plan otherwise.”
Aiken said that the biggest change for Feazell came when McNeese associate head coach Jalen Courtney-Williams left for an assistant coaching job with Creighton University earlier this week.
“Coach Courtney was probably the biggest factor because he was comfortable with him. Honestly, he came [to McNeese] as a one-year player. Typically, he wouldn’t have another year of eligibility and so when he came here to McNeese, it was only a one-year plan,” said Aiken. “The thought of a second-year somewhere else is intriguing to him. Coach Courtney leaving was really the jump-off for him to start looking.”
The 6-foot, 9-inch forward was projected to be part of arguably the Southland’s best frontcourt this upcoming season with the addition of seven-footer Brendan Medley-Bacon.
Feazell, a Mississippi State transfer made a name for himself last season as he averaged 13.1 points and 9.9 rebounds, leading McNeese in both categories. He also led the Cowboys in minutes (29.5) and blocked shots with 1.2 per game.
While Aiken and company don’t plan on using Feazell’s scholarship in hopes of him returning to the team, the Pokes still have one available with Evan Palmquist’s departure for the transfer portal last week.
“I would like to use that on a frontcourt player, just to add depth,” Aiken said. “If there comes another scholarship available, we will see what position that came from and be ready to adapt on the fly with that as well.”
Along with Feazell and Palmquist, other McNeese transfers this offseason include Carlos Rosario, Chris Orlina, Dru Kuxhausen, Ra’Shawn Langston, A.J. Lawson and Jeremy Harrell.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.