LHSAA Softball Tournament: First local sporting event with lifted restrictions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some sports fans are back in the stands this week cheering on some of their favorite high school softball teams.
The state high school softball tournament was canceled last year, but it’s back this year.
“Super excited that the governor opened things up 100 percent making this the first major sporting event with 100 percent capacity since COVID shut everything down last March,” says Eric Zartler, Sales Director for Visit Lake Charles.
Even with restrictions loosened, he says keeping people safe from COVID-19 is still a priority.
“We’re still making announcements and stuff; asking for some social distancing and things like that, just to keep people safe and still keep it top of mind. You know, let’s not get crazy, we don’t want to do something to create us to go backward at all.”
The three-day event generates several million dollars for the parish, making it one of the largest single events for the area.
“The hotels are full. You can try to go to a restaurant this weekend, you’re going to see some of these teams in there. Every business in town just about benefits from having an event like this,” Zartler said. “We’re just glad to have them back here, in Sulphur, and glad to have them back in the area and spending their money in Calcasieu Parish.”
Forty-eight teams across the state are competing in the state tournament which wraps up Saturday.
