901 Lakeshore Drive building closed until further notice

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced the 901 Lakeshore Drive building, in downtown Lake Charles, is closed until further notice due to a water line break within the building.
The facility is home to numerous police jury departments as well as the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office and offices for the State Fire Marshal and Louisiana Department of Health.
The Calcasieu Parish Division of Planning and Development is housed on the fifth floor.
They will not be issuing permits and occupational licenses in person while the building is closed, but residents may apply for permits online at www.calcasieuparish.gov or by phone at 337-721-3610.
Damage assessments are ongoing, and an announcement on when the facilities will be reopened is expected this weekend, according to the police jury.
