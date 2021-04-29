Jennings native Travis Etienne selected 25th overall in NFL Draft

(KPLC) - Former Jennings Bulldog Travis Etienne was selected 25th in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Clemson running back has been reunited with his college quarterback as the Jaguars also took Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall.
Etienne heads to Jacksonville as the ACC’s career leader in rushing yards with 4,952, rushing touchdowns with 70, and total touchdowns with 78. He ran 168 times for 914 yards and 14 touchdowns and caught 48 passes for 588 yards and two touchdowns this past season.
