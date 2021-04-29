Hometown Heroes - Tommy Little is a “Champion of Service”

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur man is honored as a 2021 “Champion of Service” by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. Since retiring in 2016, Tommy Little has volunteered with at least 11 different organizations in Southwest Louisiana.
“Whenever you pull up with food or something for people who have nothing and you see the smiles on their face,” said Little. “They’re truly thankful because you’re helping them.”
You don’t have to tell the folks at the Sulphur Senior Center that Little is a “Champion of Service.”
“If we come up with a plan like we want hygiene kits, we tell it to Tommy Little and he makes it happen,” said Cynthia Beverly, coordinator of the Sulphur Senior Center. “If we want to give red beans and rice and bags of food, and we don’t have the funding, we tell it to Tommy Little. He’s making contacts and making it happen.”
Little started helping flooded out residents after Hurricane Harvey and the doors have been opening ever since. Little can be found at most festivals helping others. But his love for seniors is especially notable.
“You can do a lot of things, but when you do it from your heart, it’s felt,” said Beverly. “They love him more than they love us! (laughs) You know? That’s a blessing, because people feel like they want to be appreciated.”
“Whenever you can bring a little hope or laughter or joy to a senior or veteran or anybody like that during the day, that’s what gets me here. After a while, you get selfish. Because once you get this feeling, you want it again.”” said Little.
