FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arrive with heavy rain threat Friday morning; more for Sunday

The heaviest rain and storms look to be mainly during the first half of the day with lingering lighter rain persisting into the afternoon hours. A quick 1 to 3 inches could fall in localized areas in a short period of time, so make sure to never drive through a flooded roadway. While the rain begins to take a break by Friday evening, the atmosphere will begin to recharge through the day Saturday in advance our next storm system expected to arrive late Saturday night into Sunday morning with another round of heavy thunderstorms. These will likely arrive before sunrise on Sunday and again have a threat for some localized street flooding, especially in areas that remain saturated from Friday’s rains.