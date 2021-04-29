FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms arrive with heavy rain threat Friday morning; more for Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the weather pattern not changing much today other than a few isolated showers that popped up this afternoon with daytime heating, these showers are beginning to wind down and should end by around sunset. Temperatures won’t fall much tonight with the very muggy air remaining in place. I don’t see lows much below the mid 70s overnight. There won’t be much rain other than a few isolated showers to deal with through midnight, but things get quite busy as we move closer to sunrise Friday.
Our high-resolution computer forecast models are very aggressive on bringing a line of heavy thunderstorms into the area close to sunrise Friday that could initially result in strong wind gusts, the possibility of some hail and locally heavy downpours that could result in brief street flooding. The morning commute for Friday has the potential to be quite dicey, so make sure to watch 7News Sunrise and track the rain on our KPLC weather app before you head out the door.
The heaviest rain and storms look to be mainly during the first half of the day with lingering lighter rain persisting into the afternoon hours. A quick 1 to 3 inches could fall in localized areas in a short period of time, so make sure to never drive through a flooded roadway. While the rain begins to take a break by Friday evening, the atmosphere will begin to recharge through the day Saturday in advance our next storm system expected to arrive late Saturday night into Sunday morning with another round of heavy thunderstorms. These will likely arrive before sunrise on Sunday and again have a threat for some localized street flooding, especially in areas that remain saturated from Friday’s rains.
This stormy pattern won’t break for very long, with a break on Monday but more rain and storms Tuesday into Wednesday with yet another cold front pushing through. These storms too could produce heavy rain and times.
We won’t likely see much in the way of severe weather Friday, with the strongest storms in the morning having a capability of strong winds and some hail. Just make sure to stay weather aware through the weekend as the complexity of the upper-level weather pattern could change the exact arrival times of the heaviest downpours through the weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
