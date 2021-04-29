FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mostly dry day ahead, showers and storms return for our Friday

If you didn’t mind the warm and humid weather yesterday afternoon then you’ll be happy with the forecast for today as we have almost a repeat of that with some sunshine breaking out across the area mixed with a few clouds. This morning we are starting out with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, but just like our Wednesday I expect these clouds to break just enough where we see intervals of sunshine throughout the day. Highs once again make their way back into the lower and middle 80′s and with the humidity being so high it may feel more like the lower 90′s during the afternoon. Winds will also be breezy for the afternoon with sustained winds around 15-20 with gust once again approaching 30 mph at times. As for our rain chances they are on the lower side for the majority of the day, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out especially north of I-10, but the better chance of rain holds off until we reach our Friday.