FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mostly dry day ahead, showers and storms return for our Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Off to yet another warm and muggy start with our temperatures back into the lower and middle 70′s this morning thanks to our strong southerly winds continuing to bring in plenty of moisture. Thankfully with all the muggy nights we have had this week fog hasn’t been an issue and this morning is no exception as visibility remains fine across all of Southwest Louisiana.
If you didn’t mind the warm and humid weather yesterday afternoon then you’ll be happy with the forecast for today as we have almost a repeat of that with some sunshine breaking out across the area mixed with a few clouds. This morning we are starting out with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, but just like our Wednesday I expect these clouds to break just enough where we see intervals of sunshine throughout the day. Highs once again make their way back into the lower and middle 80′s and with the humidity being so high it may feel more like the lower 90′s during the afternoon. Winds will also be breezy for the afternoon with sustained winds around 15-20 with gust once again approaching 30 mph at times. As for our rain chances they are on the lower side for the majority of the day, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out especially north of I-10, but the better chance of rain holds off until we reach our Friday.
The much anticipated cold front finally arrives as we move into our Friday unfortunately just in time for the end of the week with scattered showers and storms arriving as we head through the morning and into the early afternoon before we get a small break in the rain. The severe threat remains very low as our primary concern will be the heavy rain and some gusty winds with the storms as they move through. Highs will drop back into the middle and upper 70′s thanks to the increase in cloud cover as well as rain. Totals from this system will be on average around a quarter to half inch, but heavier rainfall is likely for Sunday. As for Saturday models bring us a break for the morning hours with some scattered showers and storms developing by late afternoon into the overnight hours. Outdoor plans look to be okay Saturday morning, but if you have any plans Sunday you’ll need to have an alternative plan.
Heavy rain is possible with the showers and storms Sunday as rain totals climb to near and inch to inch and a half for many locations with some picking up a little more if a heavier storm moves over. Into next week Monday looks to be a little drier before more rain moves in Tuesday into Wednesday with yet another front, temperatures however stay steady with highs in the upper 70′s to near 80 for the weekend and then back into the lower and middle 80′s for next week. Pull out the rain gear for the next several days as the unsettled pattern sets in.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.