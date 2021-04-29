FEMA: An SBA loan application could bring more grant assistance

· You may be underinsured. You may discover in the next few weeks that you were underinsured for the amount of work required to repair or replace your home. An SBA low-interest disaster loan may cover the difference. In other words, the SBA will bridge the gap between your recovery costs and the settlement amount. Apply with the SBA to keep your options open. SBA offers loans for homeowners up to $200,000 to repair or replace their primary residence. The loans are customized to your personal financial circumstances. On a case-by-case basis, the SBA may be able to assist with refinance of your current mortgage(s).