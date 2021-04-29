Construction underway for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s time to dream big once again!
KPLC and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are coming together to give one lucky person a chance to win the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home.
This is the fourth year in a row for a St. Jude Dream Home to be built in the Lake Area, and this year, it’s back in the Graywood community in South Lake Charles.
“We weren’t sure we were going to be able to do it, not unlike a lot of projects going on around Lake Charles this year and the past year. But we love the project, and the area loves the project,” said Chris Salvador.
The ground is broken, and the countdown is on for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home.
“We’re trying to stay positive around the area because it can get a little down, but you have to stay up,” said Kim Salvador.
Salvador Custom Homes kicked off construction on the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with a groundbreaking celebration Thursday. The homebuilder has been leading the annual St. Jude Dream Home effort since 2018, raising nearly $3 million to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“We hope that it turns into a bright spot for the end of the year. Somebody is going to win a brand-new house in a great neighborhood, and maybe even someone who is out of a house that needs some housing,” said Chris Salvador.
Although there’s an added challenge with building this year’s home, Kim and Chris Salvador say it’s a labor of love that comes at a time when the community can benefit.
”It’s just such a great cause, and if you’ve ever had a child with cancer in your family you would understand it just hits you in the heart. And it makes you want to come out and build the house and have the community participate in it,” Kim Salvador said.
”We’re hoping to have it finished and ready to give away in the middle of December. There has been some interuption in the supply chains. We’re hoping that’s getting better every day. There’s still a shortage of labor, but the guys come out every day and make a push, and we’ll be ready to give it away in December,” Chris Salvador said.
The 2021 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream Home is valued at $550,000 and located in Oleander at Graywood. Amenities include:
- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms southern cottage with modern designs and accents
- Vaulted ceilings and wood beams throughout
- Open living concept with outdoor living space and kitchen
- Upgrades throughout the home and state-of-the-art appliances
Only 10,000 tickets will be available this year, and they will go fast. Tickets will be available in early June, so stay tuned to KPLC-TV and dreamhome.org for more information.
