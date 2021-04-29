Brinlee and McCrary homer in Cowgirls’ 6-1 win over ULM

With the Cowgirls trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, Kaylee Lopez’s RBI single up the middle scored McCrary to tie the game at one apiece. The Cowgirls added two more runs off a two-out two-run home run over the left-field wall by Brinlee to put the Cowgirls up 3-1. The long ball is Brinlee’s seventh of the year.