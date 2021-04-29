Brinlee and McCrary homer in Cowgirls’ 6-1 win over ULM

LAKE CHARLES—Two out home runs by Haylee Brinlee and Cori McCrary lifted McNeese softball to a 6-1 non-conference win over ULM Wednesday night.
With the win, McNeese improves to 26-22 overall while the Warhawks fall to 14-27.
With the Cowgirls trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, Kaylee Lopez’s RBI single up the middle scored McCrary to tie the game at one apiece. The Cowgirls added two more runs off a two-out two-run home run over the left-field wall by Brinlee to put the Cowgirls up 3-1. The long ball is Brinlee’s seventh of the year.
Neither team managed to score any runs in the next five and a half innings until McCrary’s three-run blast over the left-centerfield wall in the bottom of the sixth inning extended the McNeese lead to 6-1.
Alayis Seneca tripled down the right-field line with one out then pinch hitter Aaliyah Ortiz drew a two-out walk before McCrary cleared the bases with her eighth home run of the season.
McNeese picked up nine hits in the game and was led by Lopez’s 3 for 3 plate appearance with one RBI and one run scored. McCrary ended the game 2 for 4 with 3 RBI and scored two runs while Brinlee was 1 for 3 with two RBI and scored one run.
The Cowgirl pitching duo made up of Jenna Edwards and Whitney Tate held the Warhawks to five hits, all singles and allowed only one other baserunner to reach third base other than in the first inning.
Edwards picked up the win to improve to 7-1 on the year after allowing only two hits, one run and a walk in 4.0 innings. Whitney Tate only allowed three hits in three innings of relief.
ULM was led at the plate by Andi Edwards’ two hits. She picked up the only Warhawk RBI of the game.
McNeese will remain home to host Northwestern State in a Southland Conference series this weekend. The series will begin with a 6:30 p.m. single game Friday and will conclude with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.
Prior to Saturday’s doubleheader, the 2020 senior class will be recognized and following the doubleheader, the 2021 senior class will be recognized.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.