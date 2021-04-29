Bartie standing trial on eight counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Jurors watched hotel surveillance video this morning in the trial of El Jerico Bartie — accused of eight counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer in 2014.
The video in a hallway of a Sulphur hotel shows SWAT team members from the Lake Charles Police Department trying to arrest Bartie when numerous rounds were fired from the room where Bartie was staying.
The standoff continued close to an hour before Bartie was arrested.
This is Bartie’s second trial. Bartie was tried by a judge in his first trial, but an appeals court found no evidence that Bartie understood he was waiving his right to a trial by jury.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.