AG Jeff Landry says prom season is a good time for parents to talk to their teens about underage drinking

BATON ROUGE, La. - With prom season underway and graduations soon approaching, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is declaring now a great time for families throughout our State to have conversations about underage drinking.
“As a father, I would do anything to protect my child; and as Attorney General, I am working hard to help keep your kids safe,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “One way we can all work together to make Louisiana a safer place is to talk to our children about the dangers and consequences of underage drinking.”
“These conversations are important, valuable, and meaningful in influencing kids’ decision to drink – or not drink – alcohol,” continued Attorney General Landry. “So I encourage all parents and guardians to guide their children in saying ‘yes’ to a healthy lifestyle.”
Throughout the month of April - Alcohol Responsibility Awareness Month – Attorney General Landry and the Louisiana Department of Justice have teamed up with Responsibility.org to educate the people of our State on this issue. Their work includes a 30-second public service announcement on how kids and alcohol do not mix.
In addition to the resources for starting these conversations available at www.AskListenLearn.org, Attorney General Landry offers the following tips for parents and guardians:
- Have meaningful conversations with your kids on the importance of being responsible.
- Let them know that underage is drinking is illegal and dangerous.
- Teach them how their brains are still growing which makes the effects of alcohol greater for them than for adults.
- Do not worry about the conversations being perfect; the only bad conversation is the one you do not have.
- Lead by example; inspire your children to make healthy decisions.
- Establish trust so your kids can come to you when they need you the most.
“Research shows that parents and caregivers are already doing a great job – 74% of 8th graders report they have never consumed alcohol, a statistic that has decreased 63% proportionally since 1991,” concluded Attorney General Landry. “So I thank all who have done their part to keep Louisiana’s children safe and again encourage everyone to help this cause.”
