SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 27, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 27, 2021.
Michael Earl Leger, 46, Starks: Second-degree battery; resisting an officer.
Russell Daniel Dyke, 24, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hermon Fisher Jr., 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
McHenry Savoy, 37, Lake Charles: Aggravated crimes against nature.
Drake Paul Smith, 21, Sulphur: Battery of a police officer; property damage under $1,000.
Mcquinton Dwayne Simon, 37, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; money laundering; obstruction of justice.
Jesse Austin Dupuis, 26, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Jasmine Bordelon, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; money laundering.
Phillip Joseph Olivier Jr., 32, New Iberia: Possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; speeding; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Mark Wade Ervin, 56, Westlake: Burglary; theft under $1,000.
Joseph Vincent Carmody, 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark.
Kyle Blake Johnson, 24, Lake Charles: Second offense domestic abuse (2 charges); child endangerment; strangulation; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jarrett Amos Coleman, 30, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Lester Joseph Leblanc III, 49, Westlake: Broken tail lamp; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; switched license plates.
Thomas Wesley Verkler, 34, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.