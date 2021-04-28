SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 27, 2021

SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 27, 2021
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | April 28, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT - Updated April 28 at 6:43 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 27, 2021.

Michael Earl Leger, 46, Starks: Second-degree battery; resisting an officer.

Russell Daniel Dyke, 24, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hermon Fisher Jr., 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

McHenry Savoy, 37, Lake Charles: Aggravated crimes against nature.

Drake Paul Smith, 21, Sulphur: Battery of a police officer; property damage under $1,000.

Mcquinton Dwayne Simon, 37, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; money laundering; obstruction of justice.

Jesse Austin Dupuis, 26, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Jasmine Bordelon, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; money laundering.

Phillip Joseph Olivier Jr., 32, New Iberia: Possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; speeding; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Mark Wade Ervin, 56, Westlake: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Joseph Vincent Carmody, 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark.

Kyle Blake Johnson, 24, Lake Charles: Second offense domestic abuse (2 charges); child endangerment; strangulation; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jarrett Amos Coleman, 30, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Lester Joseph Leblanc III, 49, Westlake: Broken tail lamp; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; switched license plates.

Thomas Wesley Verkler, 34, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.