Suspect arrested after Welsh police chase ends in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities say a suspect was arrested Tuesday night following a 45-minute police chase through Jeff Davis and Calcasieu parishes involving multiple agencies, according to Louisiana State Police.
Sgt. James Anderson says Louisiana State Police Troop D assisted the Welsh Police Department in the pursuit that began near Iowa and ended in Lake Charles on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Thomas Verkler, 34, was arrested for speeding, failure to signal, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, and aggravated assault on an officer. He also faces possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges after a search of the vehicle.
Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet says the chase began when officers attempted to stop Verkler for a traffic violation on Interstate 10. The chase traveled westbound on I-10 through Lake Charles and into Moss Bluff. The chase then turned back and traveled through Lake Charles again.
The chase ended when a tire deflation device was deployed. The suspect was taken into custody by the Welsh Police Department on U.S. 171 near Pineview Street in Lake Charles.
Sgt. James Anderson says the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lake Charles Police Department, and Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office also assisted in apprehending the suspect.
