Police: Man shot three times in ambush on Levi Street in Jennings

JENNINGS La. (KPLC) - A man was shot three times in an ambush on Levi Street early Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m., shortly after the victim arrived at his girlfriend’s residence in the 200 block of Levi Street. Semmes said the victim’s girlfriend parked the car, then went inside - as she was coming back out to meet the victim, two masked subjects came up and shot the man in the face, abdomen, and arm.
The victim was transported to a local trauma center, where he is in stable condition, Semmes said.
Semmes said that search warrants have been executed at local residences and at a hotel in Rayne, with the help of Rayne police.
However, Semmes said, there are currently no suspects because the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.
