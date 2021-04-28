Pick It Up Calcasieu cleanup event

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As part of a litter clean up initiative, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury invites volunteers to participate in a parish-wide clean up. The event kicks off the reopening of the parish’s Adopt-A-Spot program.
Hurricanes and COVID concerns suspended programs like these. Now, the Parish is asking volunteers to get involved in a mass clean up event.
“Even right after the storm, we had people ready to get out there and do it, and we wanted to make sure that when we did get people out there, we could do it safely,” said Litter Manager, Wyvette Pryor-Cousin.
Beginning May 1 through May 15, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, along with other neighboring cities will host a parish-wide clean up event for over 60 commonly littered locations.
“It is going to allow people the opportunity to adopt roads we have pre-selected to clean,” Pryor-Cousin said.
The event kicks off the reinstating of the Adopt-A-Spot program, which offers one-time and long-term clean up commitments.
“If there is a particular area or spot that you would like to clean or volunteer to clean, you can do that,” Pryor-Cousin said.
Dates, timing and even locations can all be requested.
“If people aren’t able to sign up for those dates or pre-selected roads, they can contact us, and we can look at other dates for them and even locations,” said Pryor-Cousin.
So far, 30 groups of volunteers have signed up to participate in the event.
“There has been quite a bit of people wanting to sign up and people interested in signing up and people sending in their information. They are still gathering their groups to be able to do it. It is something that we find to be great and very exciting that people are wanting to get out there and pick it up,” Pryor-Cousin said.
To sign up, visit pickitupcalcasieu.com and follow the prompts.
