McNeese to allow full capacity for outdoor sporting events

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese will allow 100% fan capacity for all of its outdoor athletic events, following Gov. John Bel Edward’s proclamation to lift the capacity restrictions for outdoor events on Tuesday. While the spring football season wrapped up weeks ago, there are still a few weeks left in the softball and baseball seasons.
“We are excited to welcome our fans back to full capacity to our home events,” McNeese Athletics Director Heath Schroyer said in a release. “There’s a lot of exciting softball and baseball games still remaining and we look forward to seeing all of our fans cheering on the Cowgirls and Cowboys.”
McNeese fans will be able to take advantage of the expanded attendance this week as the softball team hosts ULM Wednesday night ahead of their three-game series with Northwestern State beginning Friday. The teams will then play a doubleheader on Saturday.
The Cowboy baseball team is also home this weekend as the Pokes host rival New Orleans in a four-game tilt also starting on Friday. McNeese will host a doubleheader on Saturday with the series finale coming Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.