Lynn Kennedy aims to rebuild Cowgirl roster with eight signees

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s the start of a new era for McNeese women’s basketball, and first-year head coach Lynn Kennedy has wasted little time getting to work.
In one month’s time, he’s already assembled his first signing class as the Cowgirl’s head coach, one that he hopes can bring McNeese back to the Southland’s elite.
“I’m excited about our incoming class,” said first-year head coach Lynn Kennedy. “I tried to fit the pieces with what we have returning with what we have coming in. I think we have a great mix of returning players that will help as well as the new players we have coming in.”
Kennedy signed four transfers and four high school standouts that will bring size and athleticism to the lineup.
With three of the players coming from the international ranks and four from Division I schools, Kennedy admits the rebuild needs to happen fast.
“If you look back four or five years ago you were probably looking at a two to three-year rebuild,” Kennedy said. “We don’t want to do that, we want to win right away so I think using the combination of international and using our connections nationwide and also regionally here too.”
One of those additions that should come in with playing time right away is point guard Cristina Gil.
“At Boise State, she backing up one of the better point guards in the Mountain West so she was looking for an opportunity, but really excited about her coming in and being one of the leaders of the team and establishing her as maybe the point guard of the future,” Kennedy added.
Another guard in Desirae Hansen comes in after averaging over 12-and-a-half points a game while playing for Kennedy at Portland State.
“Our best player at Portland State and she is a dynamic player,” said Kennedy. “The ability to shoot probably one of the best shooters I’ve ever coached in 26 years.”
Kennedy says he already sees chemistry between the players forming and he hopes the competitive practices help mold the Pokes into a championships contender.
“I already know just by watching the team workouts, knowing the players we have coming in I think it’s going to be a team that gels they’re going to have great team chemistry. It’s going to be competitive,” Kennedy said. “It’s going to be competitive, probably more competitive than it’s been for a lot of them, but at the same time that produces winners.”
