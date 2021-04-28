Last pass for Lake Charles hurricane debris begins in May

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA’s residential hurricane debris pick-up program will be beginning its final pass in Lake Charles next month.
Property owners need to have all residential debris to the curb by Monday, May 17, 2021.
Debris removal monitors and contractors will be inspecting each City roadway before considering the pass complete to ensure that all eligible debris is collected.
To expedite this process, residents are being asked to sort debris when placing it curbside by creating separate piles for vegetative debris, construction debris, appliances/white goods, electronics, and hazardous household waste.
The city says since debris removal began last fall, contractors have picked up more than four million cubic yards of debris.
Residents with debris questions or those who need to report any missed debris can call 337-491-1346.
