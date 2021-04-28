Lake Charles man accused of sexually abusing minor

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of sexually abusing a girl under the age of 18, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives received the complaint regarding McHenry Savoy, 37, on February 26, 2021.
After detectives finished their investigation of the incident, Judge Tony Fazzio signed a $200,000 warrant for Savoy’s arrest on April 20.
Savoy later turned himself in to authorities on April 26. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for aggravated crime against nature.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.