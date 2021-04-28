Food for Seniors food box distribution rescheduled for April 30

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced the Food for Seniors Program’s food box distribution, originally scheduled for April 16, has been rescheduled for Friday, April 30. The date was changed for April only.
The police jury says seniors who normally pick up their boxes from the Allen P. August Multipurpose Annex, St. Henry Catholic Church or at Golden Arms Apartments can pick up their boxes from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Allen P. August Multipurpose Annex, 2000 Moeling St., in Lake Charles.
The Food for Seniors Program, a partnership between the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Human Services Department and Catholic Charities, provides nutritional food boxes filled with non-perishable goods and healthy food staples. The boxes are served to seniors who are 60 years and older and meet the federal income guidelines.
Each month, the program distributes food boxes at several different sites throughout Calcasieu Parish.
The program is continually accepting new participants, according to the police jury. Call 800-522-3333, ext. 9666, to register or call 337-721-4030, ext. 5111 for information.
