FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More windy, muggy weather for Thursday; stormy Friday ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was a warm and windy day Wednesday with wind gusts over 30 mph at times, and highs topped out in the upper 80s! The wind will subside a bit during the evening, but expect to keep a stiff breeze around tonight, helping to keep away the fog, but temperatures won’t drop out of the 70s overnight as a result.
Rain chances look to stay near 0 this evening and through the overnight as the focus most of the day tomorrow will again be on the wind, heat and humidity. Storms will begin moving closer to the region out of east Texas late tomorrow night and into Southwest Louisiana by the predawn hours Friday morning. These storms could be on the strong side as the arrive bringing the potential for heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds. The severe threat is very low, but some disruptions to your normal morning commute Friday are to be expected.
Once the front moves through Friday, rain chances taper off later in the afternoon and evening leaving temperatures slightly cooler for Saturday morning into the 60s. Unfortunately, we won’t be completely done with rain chances for the weekend as a remain in a very unsettled weather pattern thanks to an upper level low over the southwestern U.S. that has stalled out, and this will eject upper-level disturbances over our area resulting in another higher rain chance by the time we move into late Saturday night and Sunday. This too could provide more heavy rain at times for the area on Sunday before departing to the east Sunday night into Monday.
It appears we catch a break in the rain chances by Monday, but signs point to another front moving into the area by the middle part of the week with means rain chances going back up higher again by next Wednesday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
