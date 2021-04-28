FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More windy, muggy weather for Thursday; stormy Friday ahead

Once the front moves through Friday, rain chances taper off later in the afternoon and evening leaving temperatures slightly cooler for Saturday morning into the 60s. Unfortunately, we won’t be completely done with rain chances for the weekend as a remain in a very unsettled weather pattern thanks to an upper level low over the southwestern U.S. that has stalled out, and this will eject upper-level disturbances over our area resulting in another higher rain chance by the time we move into late Saturday night and Sunday. This too could provide more heavy rain at times for the area on Sunday before departing to the east Sunday night into Monday.