Police charge teen accused of stabbing 2 at Zachary Walmart

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A teenager is facing charges after allegedly stabbing and injuring two other teens at the Walmart in Zachary on Wednesday, April 28, according to Zachary Police Chief David McDavid.
He added two victims were taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge to be treated for their injuries. One of the victims had surgery late Wednesday night and remains in serious but stable condition. The other victim suffered injuries.
Chief McDavid says the incident occurred because the suspect had an ongoing feud with the victims and their families. He could not identify the suspect because they are a juvenile but said the teen is facing two counts of aggravated second-degree battery.
“It’s sad right now that we’re seeing this in America,” said McDavid. “A lot of this starts at home and a lot of this starts where, I’m a leader, too, we’ve got to stop promoting violence. And people look at this and they think it’s okay to do this. It’s not. And we could’ve gotten other people seriously hurt, we could’ve got elderly people ran over, people scattering and running. Because when people holler, ‘Gun!’ [and] somebody, you know, has a knife, we’ve got blood all in the aisles, you know. America’s got to wake up.”
According to McDavid, the ages of those involved are 13 to 18. He said the fight started in the grocery section of the store around 6 p.m. and involved five or six people.
“Basically in the grocery section, we’ve got a crime scene probably 16 aisles wide to 10 aisles over to the west side of the store in the men’s and women’s section. And it happened kind of the grocery aisle moved to different areas into the store,” McDavid explained.
He added investigators are looking to get surveillance video from Walmart to show them what actually happened.
“I think some of them might have been in here shopping with their parents, so we don’t have the whole story yet but we’re working on it,” McDavid added.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office helped out with the investigation. Deputies are helping to process the crime scene and collect evidence that will be turned over to Zachary PD and then given to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for processing, according to McDavid.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.