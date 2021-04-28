FEMA: Two weeks left to apply for winter storm assistance

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA says if you are a Louisiana homeowner, renter or business owner who sustained property damage or loss caused by severe winter storms in February, you have two weeks left to register and apply for federal disaster assistance.
Residents who were temporarily forced from their homes because of utility failures should also register with FEMA. Reimbursement for hotel or other temporary rental expenses may be possible, according to FEMA.
The deadline to register for assistance from FEMA and to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration is Monday, May 10.
Residents should register even if they have insurance, according to FEMA.
FEMA says they cannot duplicate insurance payments, but eligible homeowners and renters may be able to receive a grant from FEMA for losses not covered by insurance to help pay for basic home repairs, temporary rental assistance and other needs such as replacing personal property.
Individuals and businesses in parishes included in the Louisiana federal disaster declaration for the winter storms may still register for assistance or update contact information, ask questions about a letter from FEMA, get information about FEMA home inspections, or learn how to appeal a FEMA decision by:
▪ Going online to DisasterAssistance.gov.
▪ Calling the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should alert FEMA as to the specific number assigned to that service.
▪ Download the FEMA Mobile App by texting ANDROID or APPLE to 43362.
