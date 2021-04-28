“FEMA Needs to Hear From You” initiative

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - 8 months ago this week, Hurricane Laura tore through Southwest Louisiana.
Today, some people still don’t have homes.
Now FEMA is reaching out to those who may still need help.
“People are going to be getting text messages and automated recorded phone calls asking them to contact FEMA about their housing,” said Gerard Hammink, A FEMA spokesperson.
Hammink is talking about “FEMA Needs to Hear From You,” a new initiative to reach residents who are eligible for housing needs.
“We just want to make sure that anyone who meets the eligibility requirements has temporary housing solutions,” he said.
He says those who are eligible for a FEMA unit are those whose homes were destroyed or had major damage.
“There’s a group of about 1500 hundred households that on paper were eligible, but we haven’t been able to reach after multiple phone calls,” said Hammink.
He mentioned they are also circling back with applicants who have found housing solutions.
“The other group is about 6000 households who told us that they were okay, that they had found a housing solution, that they can live in their home while they repaired it, but we’re checking back with those people.”
Lillie Gregley has been living in the FEMA trailer with her husband for about 4 months now, and she says she is grateful.
“We didn’t know where to go,” she said. They let us know when we were in New Orleans, which we lived in 4 hotels on the day we left, it would have been in the 5th hotel.
If you do find yourself needing help, Gregley says to fill out an application and explain your situation.
“Get in touch with FEMA, she said.” Let them know your situation and be patient, you have to be patient, but they are here to help you guys.”
The deadline to get back to FEMA about housing is May 28th.
The phone number to call is (800) 621-3362.
