Calcasieu Clerk of Court seeking election commissioners

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lynn Jones, Calcasieu Clerk of Court, is seeking individuals to be trained as election commissioners.
“Commissioners are the heart and soul of the election process, and we need good people who want to serve the community by supporting the democratic process,” said Jones.
The office says New Commissioner of Election Schools will be held on the following dates and interested parties need only attend one:
· Tuesday, May 4, 2021 (Lake Charles – Calcasieu Parish Courthouse)
· Thursday, May 20, 2021 (West Calcasieu Event Center)
· Tuesday, August 24, 2021 (Lake Charles – Calcasieu Parish Courthouse)
· Thursday, August 26, 2021 (West Calcasieu Event Center)
· Class times are 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on each of the dates listed.
The class includes training on Election Day policies and procedures and participants will take an open book test, and the class will last approximately three hours and all supplies will be provided, according to the office.
There is no cost for the class, and it is open to any Calcasieu Parish registered voter who meets the following criteria:
· Must be a registered voter in Calcasieu Parish.
· No person who has been convicted of an election offense.
· A person who is at least seventeen years of age, under the age of eighteen, and is not a qualified voter but is otherwise qualified to serve as a commissioner in any precinct of the ward where he may register to vote pursuant to R.S. 18:101(A), provided that the person is enrolled in the twelfth grade of any Louisiana public high school or state-approved nonpublic high school, is participating at the twelfth grade level in a home study program approved by the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
· A qualified voter who is not marked for assistance in voting in the precinct register and who does not require the use of the audio ballot in voting.
· Have a passing grade on the open book test.
· If selected to work, you will earn $200.00 per Election Day worked.
Interested citizens should complete the online form or contact their office.
The online form is available at www.calclerkofcourt.com/become-a-commisioner and can be returned by:
Mail: COC, Election Dept. P O Box 1030, Lake Charles LA 70602
Fax: (337) 437-3350
To contact the Clerk of Court office or for further information, call (337) 437-3550.
Jean Ann East, Co-Director of Elections ext. 123
Princella Ryan, Co-Director of Elections ext. 144
