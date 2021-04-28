Calcasieu Clerk of Court seeking election commissioners

· A person who is at least seventeen years of age, under the age of eighteen, and is not a qualified voter but is otherwise qualified to serve as a commissioner in any precinct of the ward where he may register to vote pursuant to R.S. 18:101(A), provided that the person is enrolled in the twelfth grade of any Louisiana public high school or state-approved nonpublic high school, is participating at the twelfth grade level in a home study program approved by the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.