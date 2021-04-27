Bon Jovi kicks off 2021 “Encore Drive-In Nights” concert series

(CNN) – Bon Jovi is set to launch this year’s “Encore Drive-In Nights” concert series with an exclusive virtual show.
The concert will play on some 300 drive-in and outdoor theater screens in North America and Ireland on May 22.
“An epic live concert recorded exclusively to broadcast on the big screen to enjoy from the comfort of your own space at your local drive-in and select cinemas,” the website for the event says.
Tickets go on sale Thursday at bonjoviconcert.com.
The 2020 “Encore Drive-In Nights” series included Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Metallica and Kane Brown.
