SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 25, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 25, 2021.
Maritzza Yvette Longoria, 36, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Shane Oniel Courmier, 49, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a Legend drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); broken tail lamps; possession of stolen things under $5,000; theft under $5,000; improper display of plates.
David Chad Clark, 48, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Chad Edward Kitler, 47, Seabrook, TX: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more.
Nicole Jenine Burgess, 37, Santa Maria, CA: Violations of protective orders; trespassing.
Kenneth Wayne Johnson, 56, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; trespassing; mischief.
Toby James Ashford, 38, Eunice, LA: Instate detainer.
Kendra Monique Lewis, 29, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; attempted burglary of an inhabited dwelling; burglary of an inhabited dwelling; possession of synthetic marijuana.
Jason D. Mayo, 26, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; domestic abuse; child endangerment; disturbing the peace; trespassing.
Swannie Neal Felton III, 37, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Chad Alan Broussard, 35, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; careless operation; hit and run.
