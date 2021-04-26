Nelson’s Donuts reopening soon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - UPDATE: Nelson’s Donuts will not reopen on May 9th.
A popular Lake Charles Donut shop could reopen very soon nearly two years after a devastating fire.
The long-time family owned business Nelson’s Donuts was engulfed in flames due to an electrical fire, and just like everyone in Southwest Louisiana, they’ve had rebuilding setbacks.
Nelson’s Donut’s opened in 1969, selling donuts at just 60 cents per dozen.
“It seems like just yesterday when we started. I remember so much of it,” said Nelson Rodgers, the original owner of Nelson’s Donuts.
After two years, the business is almost ready to reopen.
“We are working on getting it built,” said current owner Jessica Evans. “It has been a long process since COVID and Hurricane Laura, but hopefully in the next month, we will have those hot, fresh donuts again.”
Evans says they have dealt with many unexpected setbacks.
“The hurricane has increased the time exponentially because it is so hard to get materials. Some of the materials for this place is specialty materials, so that is taking even longer.”
She says she looks forward to carrying on the family tradition.
“I get teary-eyed sometimes because I grew up around donuts, and in this donut shop, in particular,” Evans said. “I worked through high school and college and everything, so seeing this place, it is kind of nostalgic.”
“She is going to try it for a while. She will do good,” Rodgers said.
The donut shop has a tentative reopening date of May 9.
