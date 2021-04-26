Kim Mulkey arrives in Baton Rouge

By Jacques Doucet | April 26, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT - Updated April 26 at 10:45 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana native Kim Mulkey arrived in Baton Rouge Monday morning ahead of a news conference later today to officially introduce her as LSU’s new women’s basketball coach.

LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade and LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri were on hand at the Baton Rouge airport when a private plane arrived with Mulkey and several of her current coaching staff just after 9 a.m. Monday.

LSU men's basketball coach Will Wade waits for the arrival of new LSU's women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey at the Baton Rouge Airport on Monday, April 26, 2021.
LSU will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. today at the LSU Assembly Center to welcome her as the new coach. Fans are invited to attend.

LSU announced on Sunday, April 25, 2021, longtime Baylor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey had accepted a head coaching job at LSU.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to be in attendance. Mulkey’s son, former LSU baseball player Kramer Robertson, is flying in later today to attend the announcement, he told WAFB-TV.

WAFB will air the news conference live.

As Mulkey departed Waco Monday, she thanked the many Baylor fans who have supported her and the team over the years.

