FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather continues to start, rain returns by late week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you enjoyed all the sunshine and warmer weather this past weekend, then there is more good news as we can expect more of the same as we start our Monday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The warmer pattern will be sticking around for the majority of the week, however changes will also be in the mix as late week approaches in the form of showers and storms.
Temperatures are sitting right where they should be for this time of year as you make your way out the door to work and school this morning as lows are ranging from the middle to upper 50′s across the region. A light jacket may be needed, but something you’ll definitely notice is the humidity as moisture has returned and that is creating a little bit of patchy fog this morning. Remember to allow yourself a little extra time as you make your commute this morning and use the low beams if you happen to encounter dense fog. Any fog we see this morning will quickly burn off as sunshine will be around for the morning and afternoon helping to warm temperatures back into the lower and middle 80′s this afternoon. It will be perfect weather to get outside and enjoy a nice walk or just to relax on the patio and get some fresh air. The mild and muggy nights will continue for most of the week until we get the cold front to move through on Thursday and Friday.
Moving into our Tuesday clouds will build as a system stays just to our west, but is close enough to throw some some moisture our way and that could also lead to a few stray showers. Now any rain we do see will remain on the scattered side as not everyone will see it with the best chance being to our west across East Texas. Highs remain warm and steady with lower and middle 80′s a good bet through Thursday as we continue to have a mixture of sun and clouds each afternoon. As we approach Thursday and especially Thursday afternoon our rain chances will begin to increase thanks to a cold front moving through. The best chance of rain comes Thursday evening and into the overnight, before we begin to dry things out just a little into Friday with just a few showers left over.
Slightly cooler weather settles in for the end of the week and into next weekend as highs drop back into the middle to upper 70′s. As for next weekend as of now things look to stay on the drier side with just a stray shower possible for Saturday as an area of low pressure tracks just off to our south and east, but we will keep a close eye on it as we get closer. For now enjoy the warm and dry weather ahead and have a great Monday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.