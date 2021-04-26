FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather continues to start, rain returns by late week

Temperatures are sitting right where they should be for this time of year as you make your way out the door to work and school this morning as lows are ranging from the middle to upper 50′s across the region. A light jacket may be needed, but something you’ll definitely notice is the humidity as moisture has returned and that is creating a little bit of patchy fog this morning. Remember to allow yourself a little extra time as you make your commute this morning and use the low beams if you happen to encounter dense fog. Any fog we see this morning will quickly burn off as sunshine will be around for the morning and afternoon helping to warm temperatures back into the lower and middle 80′s this afternoon. It will be perfect weather to get outside and enjoy a nice walk or just to relax on the patio and get some fresh air. The mild and muggy nights will continue for most of the week until we get the cold front to move through on Thursday and Friday.