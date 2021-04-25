SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 24, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 24, 2021.
John Ayers Klafka, 21, Sulphur: Flight from an officer: aggravated flight from an officer; stop signs and yield signs: penalties for violations; operating while intoxicated: first offense; hit & run driving; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; headlamps on motor vehicles.
Eric Antonio Sanabria-Morales, 44, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator (3 charges); failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator: failure to pay annual registration fee.
Sandra Wilson Julian, 65, Iowa: Aggravated battery; domestic abuse battery.
Justin Jamar Duncan, 32, Lake Charles: Obstruction public passage; disturbing the peace.
Darrien Lamont Rogers, 26, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense; flight from an officer: aggravated flight from an officer; operating vehicle while license is suspended; secretary to require periodical inspection.
Joseph Charles Prichard, 37, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
Melinda Ann Ripley, 39, Lake Charles: Aggravated burglary; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (2 charges); possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.
Jaden Daquan Coleman, 18, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; resisting an officer (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons, 1st offense; simple escape.
Gary Patrick Thomas, 62, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; direct contempt of court.
Jennifer Ong, 50, Bay City, TX: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple burglary.
Gwaine Anthony Luno, 53, Kinder: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); possession of synthetic marijuana 2nd offense; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia, 2nd offense; when lighted lamps are required; contraband defined: certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.