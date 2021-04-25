No. 3 Barbe defeats No. 6 Sam Houston, advances to semifinals

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The (3) Lady Buccaneers have punched their ticket to Sulphur after beating Class 5A rival (6) Sam Houston 6-3 in seven innings.
They split during the regular season so it was only fitting the rubber match be played during the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. Barbe got off to a fast start scoring one run in each of the first three innings.
Junior lefty Halie Pappion went seven straight innings allowing just three hits, three runs and struck out six batters. She also, cranked out a 2 run home run in the bottom of the 4th to give the Lady Bucs a 5-0 lead.
The Lady Broncos would climb back into it by scoring an RBI single in the top of the 6th inning, and then added 2 more thanks to Brylie Fontenot’s 2 run bomb to cut the deficit to two.
Despite their effort, Barbe would close it out win another run in the bottom of the inning securing their spot in the state tournament next week.
Two more of our coverage teams were in action today. Class 3A’s (4) seeded Iowa was in action against (12) seeded Iota. The Lady Yellowjackets came out with the 2-1 victory to secure their spot in Sulphur next week. The (8 Lady K’s of Southbeauregard would fall to (1) Grant 13-3, thus ending their season.
