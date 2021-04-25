LHSAA releases 2021 baseball playoff brackets

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The LHSAA released its 2021 baseball playoff brackets Friday. The championships will be held May 15 at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
Southwest Louisiana has only one number one seed as Barbe takes the top spot in 5A but has plenty of teams making it to the postseason.
You can find the seedings and first-round matchups down below.
Class 5A-
(32) Denham Springs at (1) Barbe 4/26, 5:00 PM
(29) Northshore at (4) Sam Houston 4/26, 6:00 PM
(18) Parkway at (15) Sulphur 4/26, 5:00 PM
Class 4A-
(24) Leesville at (9) Breaux Bridge 4/27 5:30 PM
(26) Cecilia at (10) DeRidder
Class 3A-
(25) Lake Charles College Prep at (8) Berwick 4/27, 6:00 PM
(28) Bossier at (5) Iowa 4/27, 6:00 PM at McMurray Park
(29) Albany at (4) Iota 4/26, 6:00 PM at 470 West Kennedy ave.
(22) Church Point at (11) Westlake 4/27, 6:00 PM
(23) Union Parish at (10) Jennings 4/27, 5:00 PM
(31) St. Martinsville at (2) South Beauregard 4/26, 5:30 PM
Class 2A-
(32) Oakdale at (1) Doyle 4/26, 5:00 PM @ 29405 S. Range Rd Livingston La
(28) French Settlement at (8) Kinder 4/26, 5:30 PM
(29) Rayville at (4) DeQuincy 4/26, 4:30 PM
(19) Lake Arthur at (14) Avoyelles Public Charter 4/26, 5:30 PM
(23) Vinton @ (10) Welsh 4/26, 6:00 PM
(31) Pickering @ (2) Rosepine 4/26, 6:00 PM
Class 1A-
(9) East Beauregard - Bye
(3) Merryville - Bye
(10) Oberlin - Bye
(2) Grand Lake - Bye
Class B-
(16) Holden vs (17) Bell City
(8) Fairview - Bye
(21) Negreet at (12) Pitkin
(3) Elizabeth - Bye
(19) Singer at (14) Oak Hill 4/27, 5:00 PM
(18) Lacassine at (15) Stanley 4/27, 5:00 PM
Class C-
(9) Reeves - Bye
(8) Starks - Bye
(12) Evans - Bye
(11) Hackberry - Bye
(15) South Cameron - Bye
Division I -
No local teams in play.
Division II-
(2) St. Louis Catholic vs (15) Patrick Taylor - 3 game series
Division III-
No local teams in play.
Division IV-
No local teams in play.
Division V-
No local teams in play.
