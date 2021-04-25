FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm pattern ahead with rain late into the workweek

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sunday delivered another fantastic day to Southwest Louisiana as temperatures warmed up nicely, although not as hot as Saturday, with temperatures around 80. Light breezes and mostly clear skies tonight will bring another quiet evening to our area as temperatures drop through the 70s and 60s this evening, eventually into the 50s after midnight.
More sunshine returns for Monday as temperatures will begin to feel a bit warmer thanks to return of slightly higher humidity levels due to southerly winds. No rain in the forecast despite a few clouds that move through from time to time. Highs should again top out in the lower 80s. Some clouds begin to move in Monday night thanks to the return of Gulf moisture which will also keep temperatures from dropping as low during the nighttime hours.
We’ll certainly notice thicker clouds through the day on Tuesday, and futurecast tries to indicate the possibility of a rogue shower or two, but rain chances look to stay below 20%. One thing we’ll really begin to notice on Tuesday will increasingly gusty southerly winds through the day as the pressure gradient tightens up due to a ridge of high pressure to our east and a developing trough over the southern Plains states that will kick up thunderstorms over central Texas.
Storms will again stay to our west on Wednesday as the front slows to a crawl, again affecting areas of Texas with a threat of severe weather, but by Thursday the front will move farther east, eventually into Southwest Louisiana by Thursday night and Friday. There are still some discrepancies on the models with the timing of the front’s arrival, but as of today, consensus still points towards increasing rain and storms chances by Thursday afternoon and evening, extending into Friday morning as the front moves through. It’s too soon to talk specifics on any severe weather threats so stay tuned for updates on that as we head into the workweek.
Beyond Friday, longer range forecast models diverge on rain chances for the following weekend. The American GFS models keeps rain chances in play Saturday and Sunday while the European model trends towards drier weather during that same time period. Those details too will get ironed out over the days ahead.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
