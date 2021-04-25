FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm pattern ahead with rain late into the workweek

Storms will again stay to our west on Wednesday as the front slows to a crawl, again affecting areas of Texas with a threat of severe weather, but by Thursday the front will move farther east, eventually into Southwest Louisiana by Thursday night and Friday. There are still some discrepancies on the models with the timing of the front’s arrival, but as of today, consensus still points towards increasing rain and storms chances by Thursday afternoon and evening, extending into Friday morning as the front moves through. It’s too soon to talk specifics on any severe weather threats so stay tuned for updates on that as we head into the workweek.