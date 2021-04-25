Collins’ 3-run double lifts Cowboys to 5-3 win over UTA

Four straight hits led to the first two runs of the game for the Cowboys as they pulled to within a 3-2 margin. Nate Fisbeck led things off with a single to left field then Payton Harden singled to center. Peyton Johnson knocked both runs in with a double in the left-field gap. After that, Collins singled to left field, advancing Johnson to third base. The Mavs got a break when a hard liner off the bat of Reid Bourque was snagged by the pitcher and Collins was doubled up at first base.