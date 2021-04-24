Voters renew all seven taxes in Allen Parish

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Voters approved seven of seven taxes in Allen Parish in Saturday’s election.
All seven were renewals or continuations.
Full results can be found HERE.
· A 6.47-mill, 10-year Sheriff’s Office renewal passed by 73 percent (1,018 votes to 380). The tax is expected to generate an estimated $776K per year.
· An 8-mill, 10-year parishwide mosquito proposition renewal passed by 82 percent (1,144 votes to 256). The proposition is expected to generate an estimated $748K per year. The proposition is, “For the purpose of acquiring, purchasing, maintaining and operating machinery, facilities, equipment and materials necessary or useful in the eradication, abatement or control of mosquitoes and other arthropods of public health importance.”
· An 11.86-mill, 10-year continuation for Road District No. 1 passed by 67 percent (163 votes to 80). The tax is expected to generate an estimated $120K per year. The proposition is, “For the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District.”
· An 11.32-mill, 10-year continuation for Road District No. 2 passed by 77 percent (286 votes to 86). The tax is expected to generate an estimated $368K per year. The continuation is, “For the purpose of constructing, improving and maintaining Parish roads within the District.”
· A 5.66-mill, 10-year continuation for Road District No. 2 passed by 77 percent (284 votes to 87). The tax is expected to generate an estimated $184K per year. The continuation is, “For the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining Parish bridges within the District.”
· A 10.89-mill, 10-year continuation for Road District No. 3 passed by 71 percent (82 votes to 33). The tax is expected to generate an estimated $150K per year. The continuation is, “For the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District.”
· A 5.5-mill, 10-year continuation for Recreation District No. 6 passed by 66 percent (76 votes to 39). The tax is expected to generate an estimated $77K per year. The tax is, “For the purpose of maintaining, operating and improving recreational facilities in the District.”
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.