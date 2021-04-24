SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 23, 2021

Michael Maurice White, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; display of plates; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or more); probation detainer (2 charges).