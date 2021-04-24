SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 23, 2021

SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 23, 2021
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 23, 2021.

Melvin Hernandez Martinez, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.

Yashika Conika Leejay, 32, Lake Charles: Simple arson; aggravated assault; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Caddy Joseph Lewis, 42, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV narcotic (2 charges); possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Kristen Rachelle Duncan, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; direct contempt of court.

Josh Sharpe Gaines, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV.

Daniel Keith Hester, 27, Iowa: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; proper equipment required on vehicles: unsafe vehicle.

Brittney Marie Thibodeaux, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or more); prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age.

Michael Maurice White, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; display of plates; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or more); probation detainer (2 charges).

Lisa Marie Peters, 56, Bell City: Probation violation.

Joshua Demarcus Stewart, 19, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Carl Paul Ledet, 34, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; aggravated assault with a firearm; parole detainer.

Troy Pierce Williams, 42, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Martin Foster Gilliard, 46, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; identity theft; direct contempt of court (2 charges).

Darrell Lynn Burnworth, 42, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court (2 charges).

Jason Alex Pena, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: strangulation; out of state detainer.

Rebecca Renee Perdue, 35, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer (2 charges); resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Pamela Sheils Monnk, 59, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated: first offense; careless operation; no drivers license on person; no motor vehicle insurance; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Tillman Buck, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery: strangulation.

Joanne Carol Debernardo, 51, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

