SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 23, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 23, 2021.
Melvin Hernandez Martinez, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.
Yashika Conika Leejay, 32, Lake Charles: Simple arson; aggravated assault; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
Caddy Joseph Lewis, 42, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV narcotic (2 charges); possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.
Kristen Rachelle Duncan, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; direct contempt of court.
Josh Sharpe Gaines, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV.
Daniel Keith Hester, 27, Iowa: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; proper equipment required on vehicles: unsafe vehicle.
Brittney Marie Thibodeaux, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or more); prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age.
Michael Maurice White, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; display of plates; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or more); probation detainer (2 charges).
Lisa Marie Peters, 56, Bell City: Probation violation.
Joshua Demarcus Stewart, 19, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Carl Paul Ledet, 34, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; aggravated assault with a firearm; parole detainer.
Troy Pierce Williams, 42, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Martin Foster Gilliard, 46, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; identity theft; direct contempt of court (2 charges).
Darrell Lynn Burnworth, 42, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court (2 charges).
Jason Alex Pena, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: strangulation; out of state detainer.
Rebecca Renee Perdue, 35, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer (2 charges); resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Pamela Sheils Monnk, 59, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated: first offense; careless operation; no drivers license on person; no motor vehicle insurance; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Tillman Buck, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery: strangulation.
Joanne Carol Debernardo, 51, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.