Search for capsized lift boat crew members continues in Cameron Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With seven crew members still missing as of Friday, search efforts led by Blake Matthew, director of field operations for the United Cajun Navy, have brought them to Cameron Parish coastlines.
“Basically, they’re tracking the debris field, and usually, if you have something like this happen, if bodies are unaccounted for, you’ll find them near that debris field. So as of last night, the debris field was near Pecan Island,” said Matthew.
With 20 ATVs on the ground and a few boats in the water, they’re searching for any debris or any sign of the Seacor lift boat that capsized April 13.
“We’re going to be looking for any parts of the boat, anything that came off of the vessel, anything like that. We’re also looking for if the bodies come up, trying to give these families closure. That’s our main reason to be out here. If we can come across something like that and give these families closure, that’s what we want to be able to do,” said Matthew.
Matthew says there is a good chance they can provide some closure and hope by combing through the beaches.
“Based off the current and the way they’re moving, this is the only area that’s a beach that something could come upon. So, our hope is that something, if it came up, we can catch it.”
Even though the United States Coast Guard stopped search efforts Monday, Matthew says they’re still continuing to search all the way from Cameron Parish to the Texas borderline.
“We’re not going to stop searching just because they stopped searching. The whole thing is, this is Louisiana. We’re from Louisiana. We’re going to do it the Louisiana way.”
The United Cajun Navy will be continuing search efforts throughout the weekend. Matthew says if they find anything, they will be reporting it to local authorities and the U.S. Coast Guard.
