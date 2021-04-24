Multiple stations gather to put out DeQuincy house fire

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - In a Facebook post from Saturday morning, Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One said they along with the Houston River Fire Department assisted the DeQuincy Fire Department with a house fire on Yoakum Avenue at approximately 1:38 a.m. Saturday.
Ward Six says upon arrival of the first engine, flames were showing from all sides and the roof of the home, and the fire had also spread to two vehicles parked in front of the home.
According to Ward Six, occupants of the home were able to escape, with two being transported to the hospital.
No injuries were sustained by any of the firefighters who responded, according to Ward Six.
And according to a Facebook post from the Houston River Fire Department, the home was a total loss.
