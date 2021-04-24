HALOS grief support group holds spring event

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States and takes the lives of thousands every year. HALOS, a local grief support group, offers hope and encouragement to those who have lost a loved one to suicide.
In 2015, Jody Barrilleaux’s father took his own life. When looking to others for support, she found a mother who lost her only son to suicide. Together, they developed HALOS.
“We are HALOS: Healing After a Loved One’s Suicide.”
HALOS is a peer-led support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one who died by suicide. Barrilleaux said they want to help others by sharing their own experience, and for the last six years, they have done just that.
“We want to honor our loved ones. We also want to help those who are here that have lost somebody, because we know the pain,” said Barrilleaux.
For Ted Thibodeaux, he lost four people close to him in five months to suicide. One of them was his 25-year-old daughter.
“I am just trying to figure it all out, how to cope with it, how to function, hold a job and all this stuff,” said Thibodeaux.
By supporting others during their grieving process, this also helps the group members with their own losses.
“You learn how to co-exist. It doesn’t go away,” Thibodeaux said. “I think about it every day. As you talk to people, helping others helps me,” said Thibodeaux.
“To me, I love my daddy,” Barrilleaux said. “After I put the pieces of the puzzle that I needed together, I get it. It helps me move on.”
Thibodeaux said the best way to deal with such a loss is to find a healthy way to cope.
“Whether it’s coming to support groups like this if you are ready or even counselor, or start somewhere,” Thibodeaux said. “Whether it’s a friend or someone you can trust, just don’t keep it inside.”
Tonight’s meeting was held in honor of one of the group members’ son’s birthday. He would have been 24.
HALOS facilitator, Jody Barrilleaux is grateful for the support of the community, and for the help they receive with event locations and catering.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.